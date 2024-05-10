Preview: Mayfest Expected To Bring Thousands To Downtown Tulsa

The festival has been around for more than 50 years and features music, art, and great food. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with a look inside the tents before it opens to the public at 11 a.m. May 10.

-

Mayfest is bringing thousands of people to downtown Tulsa.

The free festival is May 10-12th and is full of art, music, and food. Potter, Gretchyn Nothhouse, has been coming for the last decade.

"It is just a great opportunity to sell my pottery," she said.

Her business Redstone Pottery has been in the Nothhouse family since 1981.

"My dad did this for almost 30 years and he wanted to retire," Nothhouse continued saying, "I decided I would learn from him."

She was taught how to throw on the wheel, process clay, and create her father's one-of-a-kind glazes.

"They come from powdered glass and different earth minerals," she said. "Each pot gets colored in that and that creates these bright colored pieces that I have."

Each piece is carefully packed in her car and driven to Tulsa from Lawrence, Kansas.

"I love Tulsa as a town, it is just a really vibrant community," Nothhouse said.

Mayfest began 51 years ago and has since been taken over by the University of Tulsa.

"Mayfest is a celebration of community, creativity, and culture all coming together through art, music, and food," said Tricia Milford-Hoyt, VP of Marketing & Communications at TU.

The festival is a true melting pot offering something for everyone. Nothhouse said that is what makes it unique.

"It is so much fun, I mean, between the music, the food, the drink, and the artists, you are going to have a great time," she added.

Mayfest is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

It is located in downtown Tulsa on the streets of Main, Boston, M.L.K Jr. Blvd., Cameron, and Reconciliation Way.

