Tulsa Animal Welfare Hoping To Prevent Spread Of Distemper Virus
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Animal Welfare is taking aggressive steps to stop the spread of a potentially deadly virus.
They've seen a spike in canine distemper cases since late March. In the past few weeks, two dogs tested positive for distemper, and even more, cases have surfaced since then.
The disease attacks multiple systems in a dog's body and it's very contagious.
Right now, dogs that show symptoms of distemper are given two different tests: one that measures a dog's resistance to the virus, and another that shows whether the dog is spreading distemper.
If a dog passes the tests, they'll be put up for adoption when they get healthy. Every dog adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare is vaccinated for distemper, but the vaccine doesn't take effect immediately.
Until the outbreak is contained, they asking anyone who needs to surrender a dog to wait for a couple of weeks and foster the animal if possible.
TAW said this is the worst outbreak of the virus in a decade, but they stress dogs can recover if they get the right care.