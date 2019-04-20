Sapulpa Business Holds Fundraiser for Officer in Need of Liver Transplant
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - The community is stepping up to help a Sapulpa police officer in need of a liver transplant.
Captain Glenn Coffey, who has worked at the Sapulpa Police Department for more than 20 years, has hereditary liver disease.
About 150 people stopped by for lunch Saturday at Lori's Sweet Sinsation for a fundraiser to help with medical expenses.
"This town has been wonderful to me,” Coffey said.
Coffey found out Saturday that he is the backup for a liver recipient. If the liver is not a match for the other person, Coffey will head to Oklahoma City to see if it's a match for him.
"If for some reason it's not a match or there's something that just doesn't work out, I am the backup. So, I've gotta keep my phone handy, and I may hear something later tonight. But if not, I pray for the other individual,” he said.
Coffey is still working while fighting the disease.
"God's given me another day and as long as I’m able to get up out of bed, it's time to go to work,” he said. “I still have my job to do and my career."
His dad faced the same battle and received a transplant years ago.
"I think that that's something that we've been able to look at and try to learn from as we're going through this experience now,” Coffey said.
Now, something as simple as visiting over lunch and making a donation, is helping Coffey with his fight.
"Sapulpa is just that community,” Terri Wickliffe said. “When one of us needs something, and especially someone like Glenn and the Coffey family, we gotta be there for him."
Wickliffe was a teacher and worked with Coffey at Sapulpa High School. He was a school resource officer there for 13 years.
"He was that guy that met you in the morning when you came in - all the kids - and usually everybody came to give him a hug,” she said.
Coffey's doctor told him at the end of last year he would need to get on a transplant list. Coffey said he is not afraid of what’s ahead and is relying on his faith.
"Whatever God has in store for me and my family, is what we'll live with,” Coffey said.
"We've got a great guy here, and a great family and we just want to keep our Coffey strong,” Wickliffe said.
Next Saturday, Isabella’s Collection, a boutique in Sapulpa, will host another fundraiser. That event is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Click here if you’d like to donate to his GoFundMe page.