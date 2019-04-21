Windy Easter Sunday For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Happy Easter, Green Country! And hang on to your Easter hats: We’re in for windy Sunday conditions.
South winds will be on a steady increase today, and by mid-day and afternoon, we’ll be dealing with gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour. Get ready for some windy Easter egg hunts and church services! It will be a very warm Easter Sunday with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Clouds will be on the increase again to start next week as our next storm system approaches. Monday will shift to partly to mostly cloudy conditions, but we’ll still see highs in the 70s. By Monday night a weak cold front will drop into northeast Oklahoma, providing a focal point for scattered showers and storms. A complex of heavy storms will then shift from western Oklahoma into northeast Oklahoma by early Tuesday morning. Thankfully, the severe weather threat will remain very low.
That weak front will very slowly drift south across Green Country on Tuesday, and additional scattered showers and storms will try to develop along that front from late Tuesday and into Wednesday as well. The better rain chances late Tuesday through Wednesday look to be more focused across southeast Oklahoma.
An area of low pressure will strengthen across northeast Texas and far southeast Oklahoma on Thursday, leading to another round of showers and storms Thursday again primarily across southeast Oklahoma. Rain chances will diminish later Thursday as that system finally shifts off to our east. Sunnier and warmer weather should be settling in to wrap up next week.
I hope you have a wonderful Easter Sunday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!