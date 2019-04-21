Clouds will be on the increase again to start next week as our next storm system approaches. Monday will shift to partly to mostly cloudy conditions, but we’ll still see highs in the 70s. By Monday night a weak cold front will drop into northeast Oklahoma, providing a focal point for scattered showers and storms. A complex of heavy storms will then shift from western Oklahoma into northeast Oklahoma by early Tuesday morning. Thankfully, the severe weather threat will remain very low.



That weak front will very slowly drift south across Green Country on Tuesday, and additional scattered showers and storms will try to develop along that front from late Tuesday and into Wednesday as well. The better rain chances late Tuesday through Wednesday look to be more focused across southeast Oklahoma.