Video Shows Pair Of Arsonist Start Bob Hurley RV Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Surveillance video offers a first-hand look at the moments before two arsonists broke into a Tulsa business and set several RV's on fire.
The crime caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Employees at Bob Hurley RV say they lost power for a few hours because of the fire but say they are back to business.
"You can see the first one come through there and then the other shortly behind," said Tulsa Fire PIO Andy Little.
The parking lot at Bob Hurley RV is calm until two shadows are caught on a security camera running across the lot.
"We know they set it, they brought something with them," said Little.
Within seconds the first RV goes up in flames.
"One of the people is out here keeping watch and then they both run away," said Little.
The flames quickly engulf a line of RV’s.
"You can see the flashing lights back here from the trucks. There were two locked gates they had to breach," said Little.
The blaze was visible from our Osage Casino Skycam Network and for drivers along I-44 and Highway 75.
"It could've easily spread down the line and continued on to do much more damage,” said Little, "Anytime something like this happens you pose a risk for danger for other people too. Whether it be citizens or the firefighters."
Tulsa Fire PIO Andy Little says RV fires take patience to put out- the materials inside and outside make the fire burn for extended periods of time.
"All of the RV's that you see up here are complete losses," said Little.
Today, business is back to normal at Bob Hurley RV but in the back of their lot sits the remnants of a crime. Destroyed RV's, twisted and charred by heat from the fire.
"We are hopeful that someone will see this. That may be one of these suspects had mentioned this to or maybe saw something that looked suspicious in that area around that time," said Little.