News
No Charges Filed Against Man In Turley Murder Case
TURLEY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County prosecutors are declining to file charges against a man in connection with a shooting in the Turley area last month.
Deputies originally arrested Deon Morgan as an accessory in Bryant Hampton's death. The district attorney says, however, there is not enough evidence to charge Morgan.
Two other men have been charged in the case. Phillip Morgan is charged with first-degree murder and Monta Guyton is charged with being an accessory.