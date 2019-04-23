TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Spring showers often mean a lot of standing water which is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.



The Tulsa Health Department wants to help make sure the pests don't spread West Nile virus. Next month they'll launch their mosquito surveillance program to track not only West Nile - but diseases like malaria and yellow fever.



The department will set up traps in different parts of town every week, then test what they collect. They want you to get rid of any standing water. It's not only a breeding ground for mosquitoes, but also a city code violation.



Tulsa County had just two confirmed cases of West Nile in 2018 and no one here has died from the virus in the past three seasons.



"We're still encouraging folks to be very diligent with wearing mosquito repellent not only on themselves and their clothes but also taking care of the tall vegetation in and around their yards," said Jessica Rice with the Tulsa Health Dept.



The Health Department suggests you wear long sleeve shirts and long pants if possible when you're outside. Soon, you can get a weekly interactive mosquito report which explains what's happening now and how compares to past seasons.