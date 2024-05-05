'These Kids Are Worth It': Little Light House Hosts 21st Annual Garden Party

The 21st annual Little Light House Garden Party raises money for students.

At the 21st annual Little Light House Garden Party, attendees can join raffles for prizes and browse auction items, Holly Borden says that's why she came.

“I’m here to shop,” she said.

But she's also here to support the Little Light House; something she says she's been doing for a while as a donor.

“I think it's probably been about 10 years, maybe even longer than that,” she said.

After all, that's how the local nonprofit keeps its doors open.

“We like to make sure our kids don’t have to pay anything to come,” said Executive Director Molly Smith.

So its at events like the Garden Party that Smith sees the most growth.

“I remember when it used to be like 400 people and now this year, we have 880, it just grows and grows,” she said.

While the Garden Party is a brunch and auction, Smith says at the heart of it, is an opportunity to celebrate the students at Little Light House.

“We love to celebrate because these kids are worth it, I think that's the bottom line, they just are so worthy of every celebration we can give them,” she said.

Borden believes celebrating takes more than a checkbook.

“Sometimes it takes you going out and bringing in people, and bringing in new people to your table,” she said.

She says spreading the word is the most important thing.

“I would just like everybody to realize how important Little Light House is to our Tulsa community and what we have here in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area to offer parents and families,” said Borden.