Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman Convicted Of Killing 5 Motorcyclists In 2007

A federal appeals court ruled a woman who was convicted of killing five people in a hit-and-run should be sent back to prison.

Kimberly Graham was released in 2021 because of the Supreme Court ruling on tribal jurisdiction.

She’s been out of prison while the legal battles get sorted out.

State, federal, and tribal courts have weighed in since Graham's 2009 conviction.

All parties involved say the legal wrangling has been incredibly frustrating.

A jury convicted Graham in 2009 of killing five motorcyclists in a hit-and-run back in 2007.

Graham was in prison for 12 years but was released in 2021 because of the Supreme Court's ruling on tribal jurisdiction.

But, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled two years later that she had to go back to prison.

Then, a federal judge ruled Graham’s right to due process was violated and she’s been free ever since since while her case keeps making its way through the courts.

Friday, a Tulsa County judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

Richard O’Carroll, Graham’s defense attorney, sent this statement to News On 6.

"Miss Graham will surrender within 24 hours and she will appeal this in all available forums. There's one law for the government and another law for the citizen, the rules don't matter anymore."

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office sent this statement to News On 6.

"Attorney General Drummond is pleased with the court's denial of habeas relief. Justice demands that Kimberly Graham be returned to state custody."

Graham was originally sentenced to 107 years in prison back in 2009.