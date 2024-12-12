New Agreement Expands STEM Education Through Gardening In Tulsa Schools

Tulsa Public Schools and Global Gardens have expanded their partnership to bring STEM education through gardening to more than a dozen elementary schools in the 2024-2025 school year.

Tulsa Public Schools and Tulsa nonprofit Global Gardens have expanded their partnership, which allows the nonprofit’s STEM education through gardening to reach more elementary schools.

Global Gardens' holistic model teaches students about science, peace, health, and the environment while challenging them to become caring, engaged community members.

Their programs allow Global Gardens teachers to go into schools and teach elementary students by promoting curiosity, STEM, teamwork, and healthy eating.

Q: What activities do their programs include?

A: The executive director of Global Gardens, Maryann Donahue, says each class tends a garden that inspires projects and cooking with garden produce. Donahue says their lessons align with Oklahoma science standards, and their garden educators work with classroom teachers to enhance each school’s science curriculum.

Students taste and cook with garden produce, and each class has at least one seed-to-plate experience each year. Global Gardens also has a free after-school program from September to May with similar activities.

Q: How long have Tulsa Public Schools and Global Gardens worked together?

A: They have collaborated since 2007, initially focusing on Eugene Field Elementary and then expanding to a few other schools years later.

Q: What’s new in the partnership?

A: The new agreement expands the program to more than a dozen elementary schools. Participating sites for the 2024-2025 school year include Anderson, Celia Clinton, Emerson, Eugene Field, Greenwood Leadership Academy, Hawthorne, John Hope, Kerr, McClure, Mitchell, Sequoyah, Springdale, and Unity Learning Academy.

Q: How does gardening incorporate STEM education?

A: According to executive director Maryann Donahue, gardening requires hypothesis-making, experimentation, and problem-solving, offering a natural space for students to think like scientists.

Q: What are the long-term benefits of this partnership?

A: Donahue notes that former students have pursued STEM careers due to this early introduction to scientific thinking and hands-on learning.

Q: What’s next for Global Gardens?

A: As part of the district’s amended agreement, the nonprofit may expand its programming to more schools if they have the capacity to do so.