By the numbers: Jenks school bond proposals

By: Ethan Wright

This February, the city of Jenks will vote on two school bond proposals. One proposal is asking for items like building expansion, new textbooks, and various school upgrades. The other covers six outstanding general obligation bonds from the last five years. Together, those bonds total out to $19.6 million dollars, which will be paid for through Jenks property taxes.

$19.6 million

The total amount that comes from the sale of a bond. Bonds work like financing: property taxes are collected and deposited into the district sinking funds, to repay the debt service on the bonds. That $19.6 million breaks down into two separate proposals:

Proposition No.1: $18,950,000

$8.5 million to perform the Phase III expansion of the Freshman Academy building. This is the final phase of the project, and will involve upgrades to the science wing, an area of the school the district says they have outgrown. $880,000 to acquire textbooks and perform media improvements that include (but not limited to): textbooks, books, media equipment, and software. $325,000 to acquire safety equipment (security cameras, AED upgrades, fire alarms, smoke detectors, etc.) and upgrade them district wide. $3 million to upgrade technology equipment across the district (computer hardware, video monitors, electronic devices, telecommunications equipment, etc.) $1 million to upgrade the Tennis Facility (architectural services, engineering, surface improvements, fencing, paint, etc.) $380,000 to improve the High School Performing Arts Center (purchasing new orchestra shell, engineering services, and audio/visual services) $370,000 to perform improvements to the Trojan Aquatic Center HVAC and Pump Room Mechanical Systems (engineering, construction, plumbing, and mechanical equipment) $2.8 million to address district-wide maintenance issues (repairs to plumbing, HVAC, sidewalks, paint, lighting, etc.) $1.1 million to acquire classroom equipment district-wide (furniture, white boards, projectors, science lab equipment, art supplies, police vehicles, etc.) $480,000 to acquire and install printers and copying machines district-wide $115,000 for bond consultant and financial services fees





Proposition No.2: $650,000

$650,000 to acquire student transportation equipment (school buses & vans)





60%

Jenks taxpayers will have the opportunity to vote on these proposals on February 11. There must be at least a 60% approval for them to pass.