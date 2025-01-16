Reading Partners Tulsa brings interactive library to Mother Road Market

Reading Partners Tulsa is bringing a larger-than-life Little Free Library to Mother Road Market from Jan. 9-30, offering activities, book donations, and opportunities to support local literacy efforts.

By: News On 6

Reading Partners Tulsa announced its second takeover of the Limited Time Only Market at Mother Road Market. This interactive installation is open to the entire community and offers a unique opportunity to explore, engage with, and celebrate the power of books.

Event Details

The larger-than-life little free library is located inside the Limited Time Only Market at Mother Road Market from Jan. 9 through Jan. 30. Mother Road Market is at 1124 S. Lewis Ave. in Tulsa.

Purpose

This campaign strives to foster a love for reading and highlight the importance of literacy in our community. Guests of all ages can experience the magic of the little free library, take home books or donate books, learn about Reading Partners’ mission, enjoy activities, and discover how to support local students' reading journeys.

About Reading Partners Tulsa

Reading Partners Tulsa, a local chapter of the national nonprofit Reading Partners, focuses on improving literacy for elementary school students in Tulsa and the surrounding areas.

Like other chapters nationwide, the Tulsa team provides personalized reading support to help children struggling with literacy build the skills they need to succeed academically.

Related Story: How Reading Partners is seeking to address high need for tutors in Tulsa

Volunteering

The organization is seeking volunteers to tutor students starting in February. Training is available for all new volunteers. For more information or to sign up, visit ReadingPartners.org.