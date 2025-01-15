How Reading Partners is seeking to address high need for tutors in Tulsa

Reading Partners in Tulsa aims to enroll more tutors to help over 200 students on the waiting list, targeting schools in need.

By: Autumn Bracey

-

More than 200 students are currently on the waiting list for Tulsa's Reading Partners program, which provides one-on-one literacy tutoring to children in need.

While schools near downtown Tulsa have sufficient volunteer support, Executive Director Olivia Martin says the greatest need is in schools located in North and East Tulsa.

"We really just try to serve in the schools that need us most and have the most students that can benefit from us. We’re in conversation now to talk to 2 other districts about potentially piloting new programs in 2025 to 2026," Martin said.

Program Aims to Serve 1,000 Students This Year

Since the fall semester, Reading Partners has worked with over 700 students at its 26 reading centers across Tulsa and Union Public Schools. However, the nonprofit has set a goal to serve 1,000 students by the end of the school year.

Last year, 93% of students in the program achieved their primary literacy growth goals. Martin emphasized that early intervention is critical, and enrolling more tutors now could significantly impact students waiting for support.

Future Expansion and Volunteer Opportunities

In addition to meeting current needs, Reading Partners is looking to expand into additional school districts in the 2025–2026 school year. Conversations are underway to pilot new programs in two more districts, Martin said.

Training is provided for volunteers, and the next round of tutoring is set to begin in February. Those interested in making a difference in children’s literacy can find more information on how to volunteer through Reading Partners Tulsa’s website.