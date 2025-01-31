Okmulgee School Board approves Superintendent's resignation amid investigation

The Okmulgee Public Schools Board has approved a resignation agreement for Superintendent Clay Vinyard, effective June 30, 2025.

Thursday, January 30th 2025, 7:59 pm

By: Cal Day


Assistant Superintendent LuVona Copeland will act as interim Superintendent until the end of Vinyard's administrative leave.

The board held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss the resignation of Vinyard.

The meeting followed an announcement from the Oklahoma State Department of Education that it is investigating reports of abuse at Okmulgee High School. While the department has not provided details on the allegations, State Superintendent Ryan Walters posted on social media that complaints include "teacher misconduct, financial impropriety, and a lack of disciplinary action."

Vinyard was hired by the school board less than a year ago and officially started the position in June 2024. Before that, he served as principal at Edison Middle and High School in Tulsa for several years.
