Tulsa Media And Community Leaders Launch $14 Million Nonprofit News Initiative

The Tulsa Local News Initiative, a nonprofit backed by $14 million in funding, aims to expand local news coverage, create over 20 journalism jobs, and support five Tulsa media outlets.

By: News On 6

-

A group of Tulsa media and community leaders has launched the $14 million Tulsa Local News Initiative, a nonprofit effort to expand local news coverage and improve access to reliable information.

The initiative will support the Oklahoma Eagle newspaper, launch a new newsroom, and create over 20 journalism jobs. It will also provide funding to strengthen four existing Tulsa news outlets: The Frontier, KOSU, La Semana, and Focus: Black Oklahoma.

The initiative will be based in the University of Tulsa's 101 Archer Building in downtown Tulsa, with Gary Lee, currently managing editor of The Oklahoma Eagle, serving as executive editor. To collaborate on local journalism efforts, a key partnership with Griffin Media, which owns KOTV, has been formed. The initiative is set to launch in 2025, and recruitment for various positions is now underway. More details can be found at LocalNewsForTulsa.org.

What is the Tulsa Local News Initiative?

The Tulsa Local News Initiative is a nonprofit project launched by a coalition of Tulsa media and community leaders to address a gap in local news coverage. With $14 million in funding, the initiative will expand The Oklahoma Eagle newspaper, create a new newsroom, and support four existing media organizations. The goal is to increase the availability of reliable, independent, and diverse local news coverage for Tulsa residents.

How will this initiative affect The Oklahoma Eagle?

The initiative will expand The Oklahoma Eagle, a Black-owned newspaper with a long history in Tulsa. Through the nonprofit project, the paper will increase its newsroom capacity by adding new staff and resources. The expansion will enable the paper to continue serving Tulsa’s underserved communities and meet the growing demand for local news.

What is the purpose of the new newsroom?

The new newsroom, located at The University of Tulsa’s 101 Archer Building in downtown Tulsa, will focus on delivering comprehensive local news coverage. Its reporting will cover neighborhoods, local government, and other key issues affecting the Tulsa community. The aim is to provide Tulsans with accurate, in-depth information that helps them make informed decisions and stay engaged in civic life.

Which other media outlets are involved?

In addition to supporting The Oklahoma Eagle, the Tulsa Local News Initiative will provide funding to enhance four other local news organizations: The Frontier, KOSU, La Semana, and Focus: Black Oklahoma. These outlets will collaborate on expanding local news coverage across Tulsa, helping to create a stronger and more connected media ecosystem. Additional media partners include Griffin Media, which owns KOTV, Tulsa World, Tulsa Press Club, University of Tulsa, and Tulsa People Magazine/Langdon Publishing.

How will the community be involved in shaping the newsroom’s work?

The initiative will establish a community advisory committee to ensure the newsroom's work is aligned with the needs of Tulsa residents. The committee will provide ongoing feedback, ensuring that the coverage reflects the interests and concerns of local communities.

Who are the people and organizations involved in this initiative?

The research and community listening that led to the formation of the initiative was led by a group of local civic leaders and organized by the American Journalism Project. The steering committee included:

·Aaron “AJ” Johnson, CEO, Oasis Fresh Market

·Emily Kaiser, journalist and philanthropist

·Kathy Taylor, Tulsa business leader

·Onelia Macchia Anzola, executive director, Avanzando Juntos

·Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, founder and owner, Fulton Street Books & Coffee

·Phil Lakin, CEO, Tulsa Community Foundation

The initiative is governed by a board of local and national journalism, community, nonprofit, civic, and business leaders, including:

·Ashli Sims, managing director of Build in Tulsa

·David Goodwin, journalist and educator

·Emily Kaiser, former journalist and philanthropist

·Jim Goodwin, owner, The Oklahoma Eagle

·Marcia Bruno-Todd, executive director of Leadership Tulsa

·Prof. Rodger Randle, former Tulsa mayor

·Sam Combs, managing partner and CEO, COMSTAR Advisors

·Michael Ouimette, Chief Investment Officer, American Journalism Project

To ensure the organization remains rooted in community priorities, Tulsa Local News Initiative is also partnering with local civic leaders to form a community advisory committee that will have the ability to provide ongoing feedback on the newsroom’s progress and impact. Thus far, the list includes:

·Taylor LaTouche, Proprietor Chef, Meal Prep Tulsa

·Francisco Treviño, Executive Director, Casa de la Cultura

·Nancy Owens, Development Administrator, The University of Tulsa

·Sheyda Brown, Deputy Director, Terence Crutcher Foundation

·Lizette Merchán, Academic Counselor, Tulsa Community College

·Alejandro Garcia Montiel, graphic designer, Tulsa Global District

·Nehemiah Frank, Founder and Publisher, The Black Wall Street Times

When will the initiative start, and how can I get involved?

The Tulsa Local News Initiative is set to launch in 2025. The organization is currently hiring for a range of positions, including journalists, editors, and other staff members. Those interested can find more information about open roles at LocalNewsForTulsa.org/Jobs.