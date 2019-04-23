Muskogee County Sheriff's Officer Upgrades Equipment And Vehicles
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Some big changes are coming to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Officer thanks to some recent grants.
Updated tools and new equipment are just some of the ways the Sheriff says the agency will help keep the county and his Deputies safe. New vehicles are already on the roads in Muskogee County. A big difference from the old vehicles that were falling apart.
"We were putting vehicles in the shop daily," said Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier.
The Sheriff's Office also has a new van that makes transporting inmates to jail a lot safer. Just in the last several months, the Sheriff's Office bought new uniforms, body cameras, and even a drone.
"We want them to have the best equipment they can have so they can be safe out there," said Sheriff Frazier.
Sheriff Frazier said there are twice as many deputies are out on the streets than there were about two years ago. The Sheriff also invested in about 30 new guns and 24 ballistic vests.
"Brand new 9 millimeter Glock Handguns which is unheard of here in Muskogee County. It'll be the first time in Muskogee County that a Deputies been issued a firearm" said Sheriff Frazier.
The money comes from grants issued by the Cherokee Nation and the County Commissioners.