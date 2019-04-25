Semi Crash Spills Meat Products Across Glenpool Highway
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - A wreck involving a truck and a car closed down Highway 75 just south of Glenpool Thursday afternoon. By about 3:45 p.m., one lane of the highway was reopened in each direction.
The crash caused the semi's trailer to roll onto its side, spilling its cargo onto the highway. Officials say a car was driving westbound on 181st when it pulled out in front of the semi driving northbound on Highway 75.
The semi swerved to miss it but clipped the car, then crossed the median.
The driver and passenger of the semi suffered minor injuries, but didn't seek medical attention. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
A spokeswoman for the City of Glenpool said the truck was carrying a meat product that was going to be turned into animal food. She said it's not dangerous but caused a huge mess.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed the meat and wooden pallets strewn across both southbound lanes of the highway near 181st Street South. The trailer came to rest blocking the inside lane of the northbound lanes.
It's going to take a while to clean up the mess so the city advises drivers use 75 Alternate for the next few hours.