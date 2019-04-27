Big Saturday Warm-Up For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Spotty showers and big spring warmth are in the cards for our Saturday.
Scattered showers will move across eastern Oklahoma this morning, with some of the heaviest showers looking to occur just south and east of Tulsa. We won’t have any severe weather to worry about this morning, but a few lightning strikes could occur so just be aware.
Most of those showers will clear eastern Oklahoma by late morning with partly to mostly sunny skies returning and a big warm-up! We’ll see highs climbing into the low to mid-80s this afternoon as a cold front arrives. That cold front should push into Tulsa by lunchtime or early afternoon with a switch from gusty south winds to north winds.
As that cold front surges into southeast Oklahoma, some additional isolated storms will try to re-develop by late afternoon and this evening near the Oklahoma-Arkansas line and into far southeast Oklahoma. If those storms can get going, they could become strong to severe with hail and strong winds possible.
Behind that cold front, we’ll be in for a much chillier night with lows dropping back into the lower to mid-40s by Sunday morning. A few more widely scattered showers or storms will be possible again on Sunday as a warm front surges back north across Green Country. Cloudier conditions on Sunday should keep temperatures in the 70s Sunday afternoon.
The weather pattern becomes more unsettled next week as the jet stream becomes more conducive for storms and severe weather potential in Green Country. A few scattered storms are possible Monday, but Tuesday appears quite likely to be stormy with heavy rains and severe weather possible. And scattered storms will likely linger into late next week as well. We’ll keep you advised!
I hope you have a wonderful Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!