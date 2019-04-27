



Behind that cold front, we’ll be in for a much chillier night with lows dropping back into the lower to mid-40s by Sunday morning. A few more widely scattered showers or storms will be possible again on Sunday as a warm front surges back north across Green Country. Cloudier conditions on Sunday should keep temperatures in the 70s Sunday afternoon.



The weather pattern becomes more unsettled next week as the jet stream becomes more conducive for storms and severe weather potential in Green Country. A few scattered storms are possible Monday, but Tuesday appears quite likely to be stormy with heavy rains and severe weather possible. And scattered storms will likely linger into late next week as well. We’ll keep you advised!