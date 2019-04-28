Police, Firefighters Battle It Out For Smoke And Guns Charity Event
TULSA - Each year thousands of people pack the BOK Center to watch Oklahoma law enforcement and firefighters battle it out in a cage.
The Smoke and Guns Charity event helps raise money for Oklahoma Special Olympics and Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp.
These law enforcement officers and firefighters step away from their day jobs to train and put their bodies on the line, risking injury all for a good cause.
Family, friends, coworkers and fans came together to watch the ones they call for help battle it out in the cage.
"We are all volunteers. We all just work hard. All my fighters are volunteers. They work primary jobs, secondary jobs, they have family, friends and they put it all on hold to train and come out here and leave it all on the line," said fight coordinator Xavier McNac.
The sixth annual Smoke and Guns event raises money for charities important to firefighters and officers.
The police officers fight for Special Olympics Oklahoma and firefighters fight for Oklahoma Burn Camp.
"They are not making any money. They are laying their blood on the line for Special Olympics and Oklahoma Burn Camp and it is awesome," said Derek Cain with Special Olympics Of Oklahoma.
The event started in the River Spirit Expo pavilion, then moved to the Cox business center.
"We take them from all over the country. We've had firefighters as far as New York, we've had firefighters from Colorado. This year we have a firefighter from New Mexico and Texas," said McNac.
McNac says each fighter is sponsored, so it allows for all of the ticket sales to go directly to charity.
He says these men and women may not be professional fighters, but they have heart, train hard and want to win.
"It blows me away by all my fighters. I love my guys man. They sign up year after year. They put their bodies through torture. They just grind it out, grind it out, grind it out," said McNac.
There is an eight month sign up period for any law enforcement officers or firefighters to sign up to compete.