News
Water Outage Planned In Sapulpa For Water Main Work
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Part of Sapulpa will be without water for most of the day Monday as the city will be tying into a large water main.
the city says the work is supposed to start around 8:30 a.m. Monday and could take until 8:30 Monday night.
The city says the water supply will be off during that time while crews tie into that large water main.
They say the areas affected will be from Mill Avenue South to Teel Road.
The water supply will also be off from Bixby Street East to South Oak Street while the crews work.
The city says if you are in that area and don't have water today, there is no need to call the city.
They say they will work to have water restored as fast as possible.