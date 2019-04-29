Bouncy House Takes Flight At Muskogee Library Event
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Several children were hurt after a bouncy house lifted into the air during an event at the Muskogee Public Library over the weekend.
On its Facebook page, the Muskogee Public Library said a gust of wind lifted a bouncy house off the ground with three children inside.
The library says it happened during its Touch A Truck fundraiser event Saturday.
The event had food, games, and a bouncy house.
The main purpose was to gave folks the chance to interact and learn about dozens of cool vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars and ambulances.
Several emergency responders were already there and able to step in quickly to help when the wind picked up the bouncy house.
The library says the three children inside were shaken up and had some minor injuries, but they will be okay.