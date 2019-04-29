News
TPD: Suspect Stole Vehicle During Car Wash
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man who stole a car from a local car-wash while two people were cleaning it.
Surveillance video shows the man walk up and jump into the driver’s seat at the car wash near 31st and Harvard. The suspect then put the car in reverse and drove away. A woman was caught up behind the passenger door and knocked down but is expected to be okay.
If you know anything that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS