Help Your Neighbor
Now is your chance to help your neighbors who have been affected by Mother Nature. Oklahoma’s Own News On 6 and our community partners, the American Red Cross, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Emergency Infant Services, have set up several ways for you to help flood victims.
Text DISASTER to 243725 to make a donation to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma today.
A one-time donation can be made to your credit card. User must be age 18 or older or have parental permission to participate. Donations are collected for the benefit of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma by the OneCause platform.
Text RedCross to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross.
Charges will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and Data Rates May Apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Full Terms and Privacy Policy: hmgf.org/t.