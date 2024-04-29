Severe Weather Impacts Eufaula, Crowder With Possible Tornadoes On Sunday

It was another busy day of severe weather in Green Country and eastern Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

It was another busy day of severe weather in Green Country and eastern Oklahoma.

Severe storms redeveloped in the evening hours which became tornadic.

Tristian McMath shared video of an impressive tornado/water spout moving across the lake near Eufaula.

Storm trackers were out in Eufaula as well, with Von Castor and Sequoyah Quinton captured a large, rotating wedge cloud that eventually did touch down.

It's unclear if any damage was caused. There are no reports of injuries from the Sunday storms.

Those severe storm systems have since moved out of the state.