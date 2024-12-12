The Bison To Headline 'Bison Bash' At Cain's Ballroom

The Bison, a country band from Claremore, performed live on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch ahead of their concert at Cain's on Dec. 19.

Thursday, December 12th 2024, 9:15 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Claremore-based country band The Bison is gearing up for a big performance next week.

The group, which formed in 2019, will take the stage at Cain’s Ballroom for "The Bison Bash" on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the show, with tickets now available for purchase at Cain's Ballroom.

For more information, visit the band's TheBisonMusic.com or follow them on Facebook.

The Bison at CainsImage Provided By: Phil Clarkin Photography
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 12th, 2024

December 13th, 2024

December 11th, 2024

December 9th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 13th, 2024

December 13th, 2024

December 13th, 2024

December 13th, 2024