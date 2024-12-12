The Bison To Headline 'Bison Bash' At Cain's Ballroom

Thursday, December 12th 2024, 9:15 am
Claremore-based country band The Bison is gearing up for a big performance next week.
The group, which formed in 2019, will take the stage at Cain’s Ballroom for "The Bison Bash" on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the show, with tickets now available for purchase at Cain's Ballroom.
For more information, visit the band's TheBisonMusic.com or follow them on Facebook.
Image Provided By: Phil Clarkin Photography
