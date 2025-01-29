Local musician Casii Stephan completes UK and Ireland tour

Casii Stephan recently wrapped up a successful UK and Ireland tour, performing in multiple cities while expanding her network and drawing inspiration from Tulsa’s music scene.

Four Performances Across Three Cities

Local musician Casii Stephan recently completed her UK and Ireland tour, performing four times across three cities. Her first show took place in Derry, Northern Ireland, followed by a showcase at the "Your Roots Are Showing" conference in Killarney, Ireland.

She then traveled to London, where she performed at "London Unplugged" and opened for Australian artist Seren Spain at Malt live music bar.

Engagement and Opportunities Abroad

Stephan's tour included opportunities beyond her performances. As an official showcase artist at the "Your Roots Are Showing" music conference, she connected with festival and venue bookers from across Europe.

She also attended the UK Americanafest in London, further expanding her network within the international music scene.

Tulsa’s Influence on Her Music

Stephan credits Tulsa for shaping her songwriting style, particularly in adopting the loose and fast chord progressions associated with the Tulsa Sound.

The city's supportive artistic environment has allowed her to experiment creatively.

Financial assistance from Tulsa organizations, including the new "Tulsa on Tour" program from FMAC, helped fund her trip.

Plans for 2025

Stephan returned to Tulsa at the end of January after her international tour. Before leaving, she performed a send-off show at The Colony.

Looking ahead, she plans to return to the studio to record new music and schedule future performances.

While no official dates have been announced, she remains focused on developing her craft and sharing her music with wider audiences.

