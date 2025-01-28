Homeschool students bring 'Pride and Prejudice' to the stage

The Classical Catholic Drama Club of Eastern Oklahoma brings "Pride and Prejudice" to life at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse, with eight performances starting Jan. 31.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

The Classical Catholic Drama Club of Eastern Oklahoma is a talented group of homeschooled students who love the theater arts.

Every year, they bring a new production to life on stage at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse.

Pride and Prejudice

This year the Classical Catholic Drama Club of Eastern Oklahoma presents Pride and Prejudice.

The timeless romantic comedy has been adapted for the stage by artistic director Kenneth Henderson and captures the spirit and essence of Jane Austen's beloved novel.

"It is the wonderful story of Elizabeth Bennet who at first sees Mr. Darcy as a rich snob and it turns out that he has got a heart that is way more pure than a lot of men out there," he said. "The same thing goes for Mr. Darcy. He looks at Elizabeth and thinks she is just after money and turns out that she is really not after money, she is just after love."

The story dives into themes of love, class, and self-discovery while celebrating the humor and romance that has captivated readers for generations.

The Cast and Crew

Paul Miller and Elizabeth Schudt are playing the leading roles of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in this production of Pride and Prejudice. Schudt moved to Oklahoma two and a half years ago and was cast in her first show in 2024. She said joining the Classical Catholic Drama Club of Eastern Oklahoma helped her find a community.

"As a homeschool student it was not really easy to make friends," Schudt said. "Now, I think about all of my closest friends are here."

Miller has been in the club's productions since its inception in 2018. He said he has always loved acting and it helped him meet new people.

"The homeschool community definitely is not extremely large but through these super cool productions it is really awesome just to see people who share similar interests be brought together because I would never have met these people if it was not for this club," added Miller.

Showtimes

The show will open on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse located at 1800 S. Main Street.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7, and 8; and 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2, 8, and 9.

The cast and crew said a huge turnout would mean a lot to their small production.

"That would mean the world to me because we put so much work into this thing I would love to be able to share it with as many people as possible," said Miller.

Henderson echoed that adding, "You see an actor come alive when they have an audience. They get to share the gift that they have been given by God."

Tickets

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children; there is a 15% discount for seniors, veterans, and active duty military. To get tickets in advance, visit ClassicalCatholicDrama.com.