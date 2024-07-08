Tulsa Musician Casii Stephan Performs New Song On Six In The Morning

Local musician Casii Stephan has been continuing to rise in her success. She performs her song “Average Man” on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, ahead of the single's release on July 12.

By: News On 6

Local musician Casii Stephan dropped by the Coca-Cola Porch in February to talk about her career. Since then, Casii has been continuing to rise in her success.

She recently graced the pages of Billboard Magazine. Casii has a show with Nashville artist Crys Matthew in downtown Tulsa on Thursday, July 11.

She has also been added to the lineup at the Neon Prairie Music Festival taking place in Tulsa this fall.

Casii performs her song “Average Man” on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, ahead of the single's release on July 12.

Belafonte Presents: Casii Stephan & Crys Matthews:

Neon Prairie Fest, Tulsa:

