TCSO Looking For Person Of Interest After Man Shot
Thursday, May 2nd 2019, 5:15 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near I-244 and West 41st street.
Deputies say one man is shot, and they have a person of interest in custody.
Deputies say the victim is in surgery, and his condition is not known.
Tulsa County Deputies are interviewing a person of interest.
they are also looking for a 32-year-old man named Terry Taylor.
Deputies believe he is driving a black 1996 GMC Pick-up with Oklahoma plates reading GUZ-913.
If you have any information on where that second person of interest could be, call the sheriffs office.
This is a developing story.