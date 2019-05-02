 

TULSA, Oklahoma - the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near I-244 and West 41st street.

Deputies say one man is shot, and they have a person of interest in custody.

Deputies say the victim is in surgery, and his condition is not known. 

Tulsa County Deputies are interviewing a person of interest.

they are also looking for a 32-year-old man named Terry Taylor.

Deputies believe he is driving a black 1996 GMC Pick-up with Oklahoma plates reading GUZ-913.

If you have any information on where that second person of interest could be, call the sheriffs office.

This is a developing story. 

 

 