Man Tried To Contact Victim He's Accused Of Molesting, TPD Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Tulsa's Cyber Crimes detectives say he tried to contact a victim online, who he'd been accused of molesting when she was a child.
Tulsa Police say Agustin Nieto-Regalado tried to contact the girl through Facebook messenger. They say the girl's mother alerted police.
Officers say they posed as one of his previous victims and made arrangements to meet him and arrested him near 31st and Highway 169.
Nieto-Regalado is facing charges of sex abuse and a lewd proposal to a child. He has a hold for immigrations and customs.