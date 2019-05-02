Police Investigating After Man Killed In NE Oklahoma City Shooting
Police are investigating following a fatal shooting in NE Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the shooting occurred at 2325 East Madison Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2.
Currently, officers believe there could be a handful of people connected to the gunfire.
“We believe there were several people involved. As far as how many shooters there are, we don't know at this point. But, that's something investigators will work out,” said MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Shell casings littered the ground, as EMS workers tried to revive the victim.
Witnesses were seen being placed in the back of patrol cars, and some were later released.
“They flipped the body over, started doing CPR and stuff. He just didn't survive,” said Deverle Anderson, a neighbor. “It's crazy. It's senseless. I don't know why, but it happens.”
Many neighbors said they have lived on the block for years and they feel safe. However, one woman told News 9 the store at the end of the block does bring problems into the neighborhood.
Overall, many are just concerned about the violence. They said they will be praying for the victim’s family and friends.
“Hopefully, they don't retaliate against whoever did the violence,” said Anderson.
The victim’s body will now be taken to the medical examiner’s office for further investigation.