Oklahoma Nonprofits Using Mobile Clinic To Make Mental Health Services Accessible

Two Oklahoma nonprofits are making it easier for people in need to get access to mental health services.

Family and Children’s Services and the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma have a new mobile clinic van that will be able to provide services to those in need.

The partnership is called 'HOMES,' which stands for 'Housing Opportunities Through Meaningful Embedded Services.'

The new mobile clinic will allow people who have disabilities, mental health issues, or who have been impacted by homelessness to get mental health services in the van, instead of in their apartment or at an office which often lacks privacy.

Kathy Loehr with Family and Children Services said this van will allow people to still get the help they need, but in a way that's convenient for them.

“The only way that we can serve our community, is to go out there and provide services to those in need because they may not know where to go. They may not feel comfortable walking into an office. So this is a way that they can feel comfortable, feel safe, feel supported and stay close to home or stay close to where they are staying and get their needs met," Loehr said.

The mobile clinic can also help people who are currently homeless and offers virtual services as well.