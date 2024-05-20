Celebrity Comic Con Boxing Comes To Oklahoma

Celebrity Comic Con Boxing brings together stars from music, movies, and sports and lets them put on the gloves and put up their dukes. Tommy Parker and Tami Erin joined News On 6 on Monday to talk about the event coming to the Lakeshore Bliss Resort on Grand Lake.

By: News On 6

-

Memorial Day weekend is coming up and many people will be spending on the water but they can also catch some boxing action.

Celebrity Comic Con Boxing brings together stars from music, movies, and sports and lets them put on the gloves and put up their dukes. Tommy Parker and Tami Erin joined News On 6 on Monday to talk about the event coming to the Lakeshore Bliss Resort on Grand Lake.

For ticket information visit CelebrityBoxingtv.com















