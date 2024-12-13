Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Investigate Deadly Domestic Violence Incident

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a deadly double domestic violence-related shooting.

Friday, December 13th 2024, 5:25 pm

By: News On 6


MUSKOGEE COUNTY -

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a murder-suicide.

Sheriff Andy Simmons says it happened around 11:45 a.m. on Friday in the town of Boynton. Investigators say they're still looking into what exactly took place, but they say two gunshots were fired resulting in the death of a man and woman.

The sheriff's office says this is an isolated incident.
