Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Investigate Deadly Domestic Violence Incident

Friday, December 13th 2024, 5:25 pm
The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a murder-suicide.
Sheriff Andy Simmons says it happened around 11:45 a.m. on Friday in the town of Boynton. Investigators say they're still looking into what exactly took place, but they say two gunshots were fired resulting in the death of a man and woman.
The sheriff's office says this is an isolated incident.
