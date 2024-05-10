Tulsa Health Department Works With Domestic Violence Survivors Who Cope With Substance Abuse

Tulsa Health Department said there are not enough studies and discussions about substance use and domestic violence, and how these issues go hand in hand.

The Tulsa Health Department said recent data shows more people in Oklahoma are using opioids.

THD said it is working with victims and survivors of domestic violence who often cope with trauma by turning to substance abuse.

Netta Jamieson is Prevention Specialist at the health department. She said sometimes victims will go to hospitals for injuries and get prescribed opioids and strong narcotics. This can lead to unhealthy dependence and substance use disorder.

Jamieson said there are not enough studies and discussions about substance use and domestic violence, and how these issues go hand in hand.

"It can come from a doctor prescribing an opioid to help them with some pain of injury from the perpetrator. Or it can come from a perpetrator saying, 'you need to take these substances,' to kind of keep them from seeking help from law enforcement," Jamieson explained.

THD is holding a free event to educate the public about substance abuse. It's happening on Saturday, May 25 at Living Arts.

