Oklahoma Rap Duo Li'l Mike And FunnyBone Release New Album

A rap duo from Oklahoma City won hearts when they were cast as the twins in the Hulu FX series, Reservation Dogs. The brothers are known for their positive rap lyrics and have just come out with their new album, "VIBIN."

By: News On 6

-

Li'l Mike and FunnyBone were two of our very first guests on the Coca-Cola Porch when the segment launched in early January.

Related Story: How Li'l Mike and FunnyBone Went From Aspiring Rappers To Reservation Dogs

You may recognize the two brothers as the twins on the Hulu FX series, Reservation Dogs. The two siblings were raised in Oklahoma City and are a rap duo.

Li'l Mike and Funny Bone are known for their positive and inspirational lyrics. They have just come out with a brand new album called "VIBIN."

The duo joined us to talk about their music and perform on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch. | CLICK HERE to learn more about them.