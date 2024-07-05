Young Oklahoma Filmmaker To Screen Directorial Debut At Circle Cinema Film Festival

“A Tribute to the Starry-Eyed Girl” is Zoe Epperson's directorial film debut. Zoe stopped by to talk about her upcoming screening at the Circle Cinema Film Festival.

Friday, July 5th 2024, 8:57 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The 6th Circle Cinema Film Festival is coming up and it’s a great platform for young Oklahoma filmmakers, like Zoe Epperson who just graduated high school.

“A Tribute to the Starry-Eyed Girl” is Zoe’s directorial film debut. The short film takes place in Boston, circa 1977 and centers around four eccentric, university dropouts chasing fame in the Boston music scene.

The short film has already been accepted into 15 film festivals including Circle Cinema Film Fest. She won Best Director at the Gaia Zine Youth Film Festival.

Zoe stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola South West Beverages Porch to talk about her upcoming screening at the Circle Cinema Film Festival.

“A Tribute to the Starry-Eyed Girl” screens on July 14 at Circle Cinema. | CLICK HERE for more information.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 5th, 2024

May 29th, 2024

May 29th, 2024

May 24th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 6th, 2024

July 6th, 2024

July 6th, 2024

July 6th, 2024