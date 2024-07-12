Local Filmmaker Creates Film Festival Dedicated To Oklahoma Women

Okie Women Film Festival was created by Lily Tucker, to give female filmmakers in this state a platform to showcase their creative work. The first festival will be held next year. She stops by the Coca-Cola Porch to share more about it.

By: News On 6

A recent Film Production graduate from Oklahoma City University has already founded a film festival dedicated to Oklahoma women.

Okie Women Film Festival was created by Lily Tucker, to give female filmmakers in this state a platform to showcase their creative work. The first festival will be held next year.

Lily Tucker is also a filmmaker whose senior capstone film "Grape Chapstick" will be screening at Circle Cinema this weekend.

Lily drops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about being a female filmmaker in Oklahoma.

Okie Women Film Festival Submission Page: https://filmfreeway.com/OkieWomenFilmFestival

Okie Women Film Festival on Instagram: @okiewomenff

Grape Chapstick is available to watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/JvggJ-RxAQU?si=8IoVCgONb9WhqWd5

Circle Cinema Film Festival: https://www.circlecinema.org/ccff