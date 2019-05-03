News
Man Killed By Train In Oktaha Identified
OKTAHA, Oklahoma - Officials have identified the man who was killed by a train in Muskogee County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Alex Short of Modesto, California died on March 26th.
A Union Pacific train engineer spotted Short on the tracks in Oktaha, but he was already dead.
Deputies think Short may have been hit by another train earlier in the day.
Investigators say it is possible Short was either crossing the tracks or had fallen off another train he was hitching a ride on.