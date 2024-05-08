Barnsdall Resident Recalls Feelings As Tornado Moved Through The Town

At least 60 homes were damaged or destroyed after Monday night's severe storms in Barnsdall. Some homes were flattened and others are without a roof or windows.

-

The National Weather Service said the tornado that hit Barnsdall was an EF4. In addition to the one death, at least eight people were hurt.

Barnsdall is under a curfew to prevent looting, and roadblocks are up to keep people out of the hardest-hit areas.

This is the second tornado to hit the town in five weeks and the destruction is widespread. At least 60 homes were damaged or destroyed.

Some homes were flattened and others were without a roof or windows. One of the town's largest employers also has major damage.

Search and rescue crews saved 25 people Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Susan Love has lived in Barnsdall all her life and said she never wanted to see anything stronger than the April 1 tornado. But she said this second storm did a lot more damage and was terrifying.

"It sounded like a train went right over the top of us. (My) ears were popping like painfully, just repeatedly. It felt like all of the air came out of our cellar. It was a pressurized feeling. None of us have been through anything like that. We didn't really feel that with the first (tornado)," Love recalled.

Love said that even though her town got hit the hardest, she's thankful it wasn't worse. She said they will bounce back.

"This could have been a lot worse. I mean we did have loss of life and that's horrible. But we all get together and help our neighbors. And Barnsdall will push through it. We always do. That's one good thing about living here. Everybody always comes together," Love said.

The school will not be in session for the rest of the week. Leaders plan to evaluate on Sunday, May 12 if classes will resume for that week.