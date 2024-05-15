Humane Society Volunteers Still Looking For Pets In Barnsdall After Tornado

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Tulsa are still working in Barnsdall to trap displaced cats and take them to Tulsa. The volunteers say it’s been heartbreaking seeing all the families and pets without homes, and so far, they have already taken in several cats that they hope will find good homes.

The Humane Society of Tulsa has been in Barnsdall since the storm, taking in cats who were strays or surrendered by their owners who no longer have a home.

"We literally had officers from all different agencies walking up with scraps of paper reporting houses that needed help with their animals,” said Rachel Ward, the Adoption Manager for the Humane Society of Tulsa. “We just kind of started making a list, and we decided after getting several of those that we just needed to go through every neighborhood."

They were able to find at least ten cats and a dog who needed a permanent home.

Some of these cats were given up by their owners, who couldn’t take care of the pets because their homes were destroyed.

"It's not what any of those owners wanted to do, but realistically, rebuilding from the ground up isn't something that happens overnight,” said Ward. “The lucky ones had friends or family or someone who can take in their animals"

The Humane Society says it’s thankful for everyone in Tulsa who has chipped in with donations to help Barnsdall pets.

"At this point, it's more of receiving monetary donations to help us care for those animals that we took in through the storm,” said Ward. “We're going to be caring for a lot of those long-term."

It says it will take care of as many pets as it needs to.

"It's definitely difficult, but it's what we do,” said Ward. “We're happy to be out there helping."

The Humane Society says many of the pets they’ve taken in are with fosters until they can heal, and it will give updates when those pets are ready to adopt.

If you would like to donate to the Humane Society of Tulsa, you can visit their website here.