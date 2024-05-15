FEMA Providing Aid In Barnsdall For Storm Victims

FEMA has been in Barnsdall the past few days and says it will stay there as long as people need help. Two tornado victims say the agency has been a blessing.

Philip Schmidt had a second appointment with FEMA; he says the first time was to apply for financial aid for his home.

"People don't have any insurance. I got insurance on my house, but still, it isn't going to be enough to cover all my damages," said Schmidt.

His second appointment was to get money to replace all the tools he lost.

"My trailer and my weed eaters and my mowers and outbuildings," said Schmidt.

Corbin McCarty also applied with FEMA after he says the tornado destroyed his business.

He says dealing with rebuilding is devastating, but the opportunity to start over is a relief.

"It's nice to know that people will help, you know, you don't have to help yourself," said McCarty.

Rossyveth Rey-Berrios with FEMA says the agency uses taxpayer funds to give disaster victims grants-which don't need to be repaid.

She says the time it takes to get that money varies. However, she stresses that it's important for people to make sure things like names are properly spelled and addresses are filled out correctly so there aren't any delays getting paperwork processed.

As for those on the fence about applying for FEMA aid, those who've already put in for help encourage everyone to take advantage of FEMA.

"What else can you do? You got to get things taken care of before you move on, so you rebuild and prosper and make this town better again," said Schmidt.

FEMA says if your application was denied, go back to the tent at the county barn across from Sinclair Gas Station and they can go over your application. No appointments are necessary, and it opens at 8 a.m. The most money you can get back is $42,500.

FEMA assistance may be available for eligible residents in Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, Okmulgee, Osage, Pontotoc and Washita counties.