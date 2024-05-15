FEMA Providing Aid In Barnsdall For Storm Victims

FEMA has been in Barnsdall the past few days and says it will stay there as long as people need help. Two tornado victims say the agency has been a blessing.

Tuesday, May 14th 2024, 9:25 pm



BARNSDALL, Okla. -

FEMA has been in Barnsdall the past few days and says it will stay there as long as people need help.

Two tornado victims say the agency has been a blessing.

Philip Schmidt had a second appointment with FEMA; he says the first time was to apply for financial aid for his home.

"People don't have any insurance. I got insurance on my house, but still, it isn't going to be enough to cover all my damages," said Schmidt.

His second appointment was to get money to replace all the tools he lost.

"My trailer and my weed eaters and my mowers and outbuildings," said Schmidt. 

Corbin McCarty also applied with FEMA after he says the tornado destroyed his business.

He says dealing with rebuilding is devastating, but the opportunity to start over is a relief. 

"It's nice to know that people will help, you know, you don't have to help yourself," said McCarty. 

Rossyveth Rey-Berrios with FEMA says the agency uses taxpayer funds to give disaster victims grants-which don't need to be repaid. 

She says the time it takes to get that money varies. However, she stresses that it's important for people to make sure things like names are properly spelled and addresses are filled out correctly so there aren't any delays getting paperwork processed. 

As for those on the fence about applying for FEMA aid, those who've already put in for help encourage everyone to take advantage of FEMA. 

"What else can you do? You got to get things taken care of before you move on, so you rebuild and prosper and make this town better again," said Schmidt. 

FEMA says if your application was denied, go back to the tent at the county barn across from Sinclair Gas Station and they can go over your application. No appointments are necessary, and it opens at 8 a.m. The most money you can get back is $42,500.

FEMA assistance may be available for eligible residents in Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, Okmulgee, Osage, Pontotoc and Washita counties.

  1. Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.
  2.  Displacement: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.
  3. Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.
  4. Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.
  5. Personal Property: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.
  6. Child Care: Money to help you pay for increased or new childcare expenses caused by the disaster.
  7.  Transportation: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.
  8. Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.
  9. Group Flood Insurance Policy: If your home is in a Special Flood Hazard Area and you have flood damage caused by the disaster, FEMA may purchase a Group Flood Insurance Policy on your behalf that gives you three years of coverage.
  10. Clean and Sanitize: Up to $300 to help you pay for minor damage caused by the disaster to prevent additional loss and health or safety concerns. This is available if you had property damage but are not eligible for Home Repair or Replacement Assistance because FEMA determines you can still live safely in your home.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 14th, 2024

May 14th, 2024

May 14th, 2024

May 13th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 16th, 2024

May 15th, 2024

May 15th, 2024

May 15th, 2024