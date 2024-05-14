Barnsdall Schools Makes Plans For Graduation, Other Events Following Tornado

Barnsdall Schools will be out of school for the remainder of year because of the EF-4 tornado that caused severe damage in town. Barnsdall was just seven days short of completing the full school year before the tornado hit the town.

Barnsdall Schools will be out of school for the remainder of year because of the EF-4 tornado that caused severe damage in town.

Superintendent Sayra Bryant says while there’s not any major damage at the school, several emergency resources are using it as a home base.

Barnsdall was just seven days short of completing the full school year before the tornado hit the town.

“We don’t just want to say hey schools over, we wanted to provide as much closure as we could for students," says Bryant.

Bryant says the school is working to get a waiver that will excuse the remainder of the year, but the district still plans to hold graduation ceremonies and a day for students to come get their things and say goodbye to teachers.

Bryant says it’s important that moments in life like graduation be celebrated, no matter what.

“It’s the beginning of this life and the end of an era, and just to be able to celebrate them, and honor them," she said.

She says while the town is dealing with a tragedy, one bright spot has been how every student is willing to help.

“What matters is that we are all in this together, and we want to help each other," Bryant said.

One of those students is kindergartener Josiah Thomason.

“I give lemonade out, and I pour the lemonade, and I get the ice," he said.

He’s passing out free lemonade and cupcakes to anyone who wants one.

He says he knows a lot of people in town are sad right now, and he just wants to help where he can.

“I like their smiles, and I like that they have a smile on them, at least on the days I give them lemonade," he said.

A baccalaureate service for seniors will be held Wednesday, May 15, at 6 p.m. in the school’s lower gym, and graduation will be Friday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Kindergarten graduation will be held at the lower gym on May 20th at 6 p.m.