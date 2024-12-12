Train Derailment Blocks Tulsa Street, No Injuries Reported

Thursday, December 12th 2024, 11:50 am
A train derailed Thursday morning near 1700 S. Union Ave. near the Holly Frontier site, involving approximately seven cars
While the tracks appear to have sustained some damage, there were no reports of fire, hazardous materials, or injuries. The derailment has blocked 17th Street, causing some traffic disruptions in the area. A group of railroad personnel was seen on-site, assessing the situation.
No emergency crews were on the scene.
The railway line involved has not yet been identified, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
