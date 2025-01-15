Overnight Fire Damages Abandoned Tulsa Home

An abandoned house near Archer Street and 33rd West Avenue in Tulsa was heavily damaged by a fire, according to firefighters.

By: News On 6

An abandoned, boarded-up house sustained heavy damage in a fire Wednesday morning in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to the blaze near Archer Street and 33rd West Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an add-on structure attached to the house.

The original house also suffered damage, but no one was found inside and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.