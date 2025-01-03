4 Major Improvements Coming To Tulsa International Airport In 2025

Tulsa International Airport is set to begin some big projects in 2025 with new amenities for travelers, airport employees, and local aviation enthusiasts.

Tulsa International Airport has some big goals for 2025. Travelers will notice a new lounge and updated bathrooms soon. Another feature is designed for people who just enjoy watching the planes come and go.

On an average day, about 100 commercial flights are coming in and out of TUL. Some people like to watch all that activity, and soon they should have an upgraded space for it.

When planes are on the move, Bobby Torre is in his spot.

"I come out here and just sit and watch the planes before I go to work. It's relaxing to me. It's one of my favorite things to do. I've always liked flying,” Torre said.

Toree said he is at the observation area every day, no matter the weather, to watch the planes take off and land.

"If it's raining, I don't care, I come out here. If it's cloudy, sunny, doesn't matter; I come out here,” he said.

Over the years he's grown to have a favorite aircraft.

"I like the fighter jets when they take off and land,” he said. “Those are my favorite."

But the space for plane spotting leaves something to be desired. With just three picnic tables and a sign, Bobby has one word to describe it.

"Plain. Plain,” Torre said.

The plans to make it less plain, show a playground, elevated platforms, and binoculars. Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust CEO Alexis Higgins said, there will be educational materials, too.

"Hopefully we're influencing those kids to become future travelers or members of our aviation workforce,” Higgins said.

Inside the airport, travelers can say goodbye to the revolving doors, which are being replaced with vestibules.

The restrooms on the lower level near the baggage claim will be renovated.

And for plane spotters, the future is anything but plain.

"I think it would be a big addition. It would be welcomed, that's for sure,” Torre said.

The airport said the renderings are preliminary and could change. It all depends on how much funding comes in for the project, but they're looking at spending about $550-800,000 for upgrades to the plane spotting area.

Here’s a look at what’s coming:

1. Restroom Renovations

Outdated restrooms on the lower level near baggage claim and ticket counters will get a much-needed upgrade. The renovations aim to modernize the facilities and improve accessibility.

2. TUL’s First Convenience Store

TNP Fuels, LLC, will begin construction on the airport’s first convenience store in early 2025. The store will cater to passengers refueling rental cars, airport employees, and nearby residents.

3. TUL Escape Lounge Opening

A new business lounge will debut in the first quarter of 2025. Operated by CAVU, the TUL Escape Lounge will feature locally sourced food, in-house chefs, and high-speed Wi-Fi. The lounge has already earned praise from frequent travelers on platforms like TripAdvisor and Yelp.

4. Revamped Observation Area

An upgraded observation area will break ground in 2025. This new space will include a playground, observation deck, shaded seating, and other amenities for aviation enthusiasts and families. Premilinary renderings are attached to this story.

The airport said these projects highlight Tulsa International Airport’s commitment to growth and innovation as it continues to adapt to the evolving needs of passengers and the aviation industry.