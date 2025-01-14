Firefighters Respond To Tulsa House Fire Near Highway 169

Tulsa firefighters extinguished a house fire near 11th Street and Highway 169, where four residents escaped safely.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa firefighters responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning near 11th Street and Highway 169.

The fire, which started around 6 a.m., sent flames high enough to be visible from the highway, according to firefighters on the scene.

Four people were inside the home when the fire broke out, but all managed to escape without injuries. The family reported a missing dog, which may have run away during the chaos. They are currently searching for the pet.

Firefighters have extinguished the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.