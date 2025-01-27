Mounds Public Schools to resume class on Tuesday after threat targeting student caused cancelation

Mounds Public Schools will resume classes Tuesday after a threat was deemed not credible; law enforcement will increase campus presence.

By: Cal Day

-

Students at Mounds Public Schools will return to class on Tuesday after a threat was determined to be not credible by authorities.

Classes were canceled Monday after a threat was reported.

According to a message from MPS, authorities investigated and found the threat to not be credible at this time and said that activities that had been scheduled for Monday night would resume. Students will be able to resume classes as normal on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The district said that students and parents may notice an increased presence of law enforcement on campus as a precautionary measure.

Message from Mounds Superintendent

"Dear Mounds school family:

As I shared earlier today, the district will return to all scheduled activities tonight and classes will be in session tomorrow - Tuesday, January 28. I appreciate the patience and understanding of students, staff and parents as we worked to address this situation. I am especially grateful for the quick, professional and thorough response of local law enforcement officials.

Although the Mounds Police Department determined the threat was not credible, I understand this event has caused worry and concern. I decided to close school today (Monday, January 27) after a Mounds student received a personal verbal threat over the weekend. Law enforcement officers - who worked directly with the student's family during their comprehensive investigation determined the threat was not credible and that it was safe for us to resume our schedule. Because this involved an individual student, I am unable to share additional information at this time.

Student and staff safety is our greatest priority. Tomorrow as an added safety precaution and to help students feel more comfortable - we will have an additional police presence at the school throughout the day.

It is never easy to share concerning news about school issues; however, I want you to know I will always communicate as openly and transparently as possible with our school family. When we work together, we can ensure we provide the best and safest educational experience for all students.

Thank you for your support of Mounds Public Schools." - Stephen E. Sturgeon, Mounds Public Schools Superintendent



