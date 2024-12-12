AT&T To End Landline Services By 2029: Here’s What It Means For Oklahoma

AT&T plans to phase out landline services in Oklahoma and most other states by 2029, transitioning to fiber-optic and 5G technologies, raising some concerns about connectivity, especially for older residents and rural areas.

By: News On 6, News 9

AT&T is looking to eliminate its landline phone services over the next five years.

AT&T’s decision to phase out traditional copper-based landline services by 2029 is set to transform communication in Oklahoma. The move will push residents and businesses toward fiber-optic internet and 5G but has raised questions about accessibility and the future of rural connectivity.

What’s going on with AT&T and landlines?

AT&T discussed plans to eliminate traditional copper landlines by 2029 during its Analyst and Investor Day on Dec. 3rd. It’s part of a bigger effort to focus on newer technologies like fiber-optic internet and 5G. The goal? Modernize their network and leave behind the old copper wires that have been the backbone of landline services for decades.

Why is AT&T Eliminating Landlines?

It’s all about keeping up with the times. More people are relying on mobile phones and high-speed internet for communication. AT&T sees an opportunity to put its resources into faster, more efficient technologies like fiber and 5G, which they believe are the future of connectivity. Maintaining those old copper lines is also expensive and inefficient according to company officials.

Susan Johnson is the the EVP & GM for Wireline Transformation and Supply Chain at AT&T and here is what she said about the plan during the Analyst and Investor Day on Dec. 3rd.

"You've all heard a lot today about our next-generation services, fiber and wireless. And it probably does not surprise any of you that our legacy services are no longer meeting our customers' needs for speed, reliability, and always-on connectivity. Our NPS scores for fiber are five times higher than copper broadband. And customers are voting with their feet and moving off of this 70-year-old copper services. In fact, only 5% of our residential customers are still using copper voice technology. Right now we are operating two parallel wireline networks: our copper network and our modern fiber network. And our wireline footprint spans over 500,000 square miles and requires lots of people, power, and infrastructure to manage and maintain. And the copper network is very inefficient. We are seeing declining reliability with storms and increased copper theft. Copper simply does not do well with water and flooding, and repairs are very labor-intensive. And unlike fiber, copper is an energy hog. It's called an active technology that means every line and every element is powered all of the time. And the IT stack is a morass that has been built around multiple pieces of hardware with custom back-end systems. This is a call to action. This is a descaling business with high fixed costs. We've been successful in removing some of the variable costs as customers have left, but we are now ready to take the next step. The bottom line is we expect to no longer provide copper-based services across the vast majority of our footprint by the end of 2029." - See Full Investor Day Transcript

How will AT&T Eliminating Landlines affect people in Oklahoma?

For folks in Oklahoma, especially in rural areas, this could be a mixed bag. On one hand, losing landlines might be a big adjustment, especially for people who depend on them as a reliable way to stay connected. On the other hand, AT&T is rolling out alternatives like fiber-optic internet and AT&T Internet Air, a fixed wireless service designed to improve connectivity in underserved areas.

What about older residents and businesses?

This change might hit some older Oklahomans and businesses the hardest since many still rely on landlines. Businesses using landlines for things like faxing or customer calls will need to upgrade to newer systems like VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). For older residents, making the switch to mobile or internet-based services could feel daunting, but there’s time to prepare before 2029.

What is AT&T doing to help with the transition?

AT&T is expanding its fiber network and working to promote AT&T Internet Air as an option for areas where fiber isn’t available yet. For Oklahoma’s rural communities, there are federal and state broadband initiatives aiming to improve access, so those in hard-to-reach areas aren’t left behind.

How should Oklahomans prepare for this?

Start exploring alternatives now. If you’re still using a landline, look into mobile plans or internet-based phone services. For businesses, upgrading to VoIP systems might be a good move. The sooner you start planning, the smoother the transition will be. Customers can also consider "AT&T Phone - Advanced" which is an alternative for those who do not need a a broadband connection. There are also other mobile carriers to consider such as Spectrum, Verizon, T-Mobile, and services like Community Phone.