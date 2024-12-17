Gov. Stitt Addresses Unexplained Drone Activity; Announces Plan To Deploy Detection Systems

Governor Kevin Stitt announced Oklahoma will implement UAS detection systems in response to mysterious drone activity, intending to enhance public safety near critical infrastructure amid growing national concerns.

Amid reports of unexplained drone activity across the nation, including in Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt has directed the state to implement measures aimed at monitoring unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and other East Coast states have led several state and federal to call for answers about the flying objects. Some of these crafts have even been spotted near military installations.

The FBI is the lead agency investigating the sightings an FBI official said that several thousand tips have been received.

State to Deploy Drone Detection Systems

On Monday, Stitt said that the state will begin procuring mobile UAS detection systems to assist law enforcement in tracking drone operations near critical infrastructure.

“Drones and unmanned aerial systems are an exciting new industry here in Oklahoma,” said Gov. Stitt. “This technology is new, and because of that, we don’t have all the measures in place to ensure Oklahomans are protected from those who would use this technology to harm others. That’s why I’ve instructed Commissioner Tipton to invest in UAS detection systems. This will ensure that drones can operate safely while law enforcement can keep Oklahomans safe.”

The detection systems will enable law enforcement to identify and monitor drones without violating federal regulations, which classify drones as aircraft and prohibit disabling or destroying them.

A Response to National Trends

The announcement comes after a series of incidents involving drones in New Jersey and other parts of the country, raising concerns about the potential misuse of UAS technology. While Oklahoma has only seen limited reports of suspicious drone activity, officials are preparing for potential risks.

Tim Tipton, Oklahoma’s Commissioner of Public Safety, acknowledged the growing unease surrounding drone activity.

“The activity happening in New Jersey and across the country is unsettling. While we’ve only had a few reports of drone activity in Oklahoma, we want to be ready in case the need arises,” he said.

Oklahoma’s drone industry has been a growing sector, with applications ranging from agriculture to infrastructure inspection to news gathering. However, the use of drones near sensitive sites such as airports and power plants has raised questions about security.

The state’s plan to deploy detection systems is aimed at addressing these concerns while supporting lawful uses of the technology.

The timeline for deploying the systems and any potential collaborations with federal agencies or private industry has not yet been detailed.

DHS, FBI, FAA, and DoD Statement:

The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Aviation Administration, and Department of Defense released a joint statement on Monday saying in part, "We recognize the concern among many communities. We continue to support state and local authorities with advanced detection technology and support of law enforcement."

